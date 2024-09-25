Man Jailed For Role In Staged Luxury Jewellery Robbery

A man who pretended to rob a luxury jewellery store and tied up a terrified employee as part of an alleged $2.8m insurance fraud plot has been jailed for his crime.

Judge John Pickering said Tofaeono had met his co-conspirators hours before heading to the Sydney store to commit the staged robbery with another accused Mounir Helou. According to agreed facts filed in the case, Michel Germani created the fraud plot because his store was not doing well financially. The staged robbery itself took 11 minutes before Tofaeono and Helou left, exchanging bags full of jewels and parting ways, the agreed facts say.

Insurance Fraud Robbery Jewellery Store Sydney Prison Sentence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man jailed over ‘serious, violent’ hit-run of Brisbane doctorAfter the crash, police had installed listening devices in the car the killer and his mother had been living in for months to avoid their supposedly vindicative neighbours.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Perth man jailed for sexually blackmailing hundreds of young womanHe posed as a 15-year-old YouTube star to lure them into his perverted trap then persistently blackmailed them to perform sex acts on camera.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Perth aged care worker James Ng'Ang'A Irungu jailed for sexually abusing elderly manA Perth aged care worker who admitted forcing a resident aged in his 80s and living with dementia to perform a sex act is sentenced to two years in prison.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Tasmanian man John Oldfield Nettleton jailed for 'abhorrent' sexual abuse involving children overseasTasmanian 40-year-old John Oldfield Nettleton has been jailed for committing dozens of 'abhorrent' sexual abuse offences against children overseas over a two-year period.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Mount Gambier man Gino Margiotta jailed for historical sexual assault in NSW Central WestGino Margiotta will remain behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman while travelling 13 years ago, an incident she says broke her 'heart and trust'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sale man jailed for manslaughter after beating flatmate and leaving him to dieSale man Matthew James Wain is sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after beating his flatmate and leaving him to die.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »