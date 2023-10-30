Man Injured in Worksite Accident in South Townsville

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered head, chest and abdominal injuries in the worksite accident, which happened about 10.30am in South Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two ambulance crews attended the Hubert St address and took the man to Townsville University Hospital for further treatment.It is understood the man is in a stable condition.

Workplace Health and Safety has been contacted, but it is not yet clear whether the agency will investigate the incident.‘What do I do?’: Shock at CEO’s ‘sad’ question A Zoom exchange between a Gen Zer and a Baby Boomer CEO is going viral because of one “shocking” question. headtopics.com

Rugby World Cup 2023 final: New Zealand 11-12 South AfricaSouth Africa held on against 14-man New Zealand to retain the trophy Read more ⮕

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent DiazManchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool showed their support for absent team-mate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Read more ⮕

Man City cruise against Man Utd exposes gulf in classManchester City once feared a trip to Old Trafford but painted the town blue once more with a 3-0 victory over a demoralised United on Sunday to reassert their dominance. Read more ⮕

Two prisoners on the run in QueenslandQ﻿ueensland police are hunting two men who escaped Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday. Read more ⮕

Two prisoners on the run in QueenslandQ﻿ueensland police are hunting two men who escaped Townsville Correctional Centre yesterday. Read more ⮕

Fabio Grosso injured as fans attack Lyon team bus en route to Marseille matchItalian soccer World Cup winner Fabio Grosso is left bloodied and dazed as fans attack a bus carrying his Lyon team to a match in Marseille. Read more ⮕