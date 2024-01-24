Man in Australia Faces Fine or Jail Time for Removing Artefacts from Archaeological Sites

A man in Australia is facing a hefty fine or jail time for breaching heritage laws by removing artefacts from likely archaeological sites. Luke Phillips, who enjoys metal detecting as a hobby, received a warning letter from the Department of Transport and Planning's Heritage Victoria. The letter stated that Phillips had interfered with and removed items from sites that are considered archaeological under the Heritage Act.

Phillips now faces penalties including a $115,000 fine or 12 months in prison if he continues his hobby without seeking special permission





