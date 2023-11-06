Man Found with Serious Facial Injuries After Alleged Kidnapping in Sydney

A man has been found with serious facial injuries following an alleged kidnapping in Sydney's south-west. The 36-year-old victim was treated by paramedics before he was taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. Paramedics treated the man at the scene for facial injuries before he was taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition. Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad have established Strike Force Rowallan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

