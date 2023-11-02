Man found with life-threatening injuries at Albanvale intersection in Melbourne

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave and Wintersun Dr in Albanvale at about 7.30am on Thursday. They had received reports about an injured man and found him in a critical condition. He has been taken to hospital and police are investigating to determine what happened to him. Any witnesses are urged to contact police.

