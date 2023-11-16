Man Found Guilty of Attempted Kidnapping and Assault on Federal Official's Family Member

A man named DePape has been found guilty of attempted kidnapping and assault on a federal official's family member. He had planned to interrogate the former House speaker and post footage online. Defense attorneys argued that he was influenced by conspiracy theories. DePape admitted to breaking into the Pelosis' house and attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband testifies in courtDavid DePape, the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband, testified in court about his motivations and plans for interrogating the former house speaker .

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Oldest Evidence of Ancient Birds Found in AustraliaVolunteer fossil hunter Melissa Lowery discovers footprints of ancient birds in Australia, believed to be the oldest evidence in the southern hemisphere.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Adelaide man earns money selling energy from his electric car back to the gridOne Friday in August, when the high-voltage interconnector between South Australia and Victoria was down and prices spiked, Adelaide man Jai Nankivell earned $177 in six hours selling energy from the battery of his Nissan Leaf back to the grid.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Nearly as many college students back Hamas as Israel, and they sympathise more with Palestinian civilians than Israelis: pollAn online poll of college students by Intelligent.com found that 22 per cent of respondents sympathise with Hamas while 26 per cent side with the Israeli government.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: The Struggles of Coming Out: A Personal StoryA personal story of a gay man's struggles with coming out and the negative actions he took to hide his own sexuality.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Whistleblower David McBride Faces Charges for Leaking Material to ABC JournalistsFormer military lawyer David McBride is facing five charges in the ACT supreme court for leaking material to ABC journalists, which was used in the series The Afghan Files. McBride has pleaded not guilty and argues he acted in the public interest. Australia's intelligence agencies are seeking to keep some material secret, citing national security concerns.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »