Man, dog missing after chopper disappears en route to NSW island

A man and a dog are missing after a helicopter disappeared on the way to an island off the Mid North Coast of﻿Police are carrying out "an extensive land and sea search" around Port Stephens, they said.'Greed is good era' brings billions of dollars to lucky few

A man and a dog are missing after a helicopter disappeared on the way to an island off the Mid North Coast of﻿Police are carrying out "an extensive land and sea search" around Port Stephens, they said.'Greed is good era' brings billions of dollars to lucky few

Australia Headlines

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Police appeal for information in search for a NSW man last seen 70 years agoDonald Gordon Buckley was reported missing earlier this year, and would be in mid-90s if still alive, police said. Read more ⮕

Missing since 1953: NSW police investigate disappearance of Sydney man 70 years agoPolice spokesperson says investigators believe ‘one of three things has happened’ to Donald Gordon Buckley Read more ⮕

Man killed, two boys seriously injured as car smashes into tree in NSW7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

NSW Police seize gun, $200,000 cash and drugs in trafficking raidsNew South Wales Police have arrested three people and seized a loaded firearm, as well as drugs and $200,000 in cash, following an investigation in the area around Maitland. Read more ⮕

Man treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Logan CentralA 40-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was shot by police south of Brisbane. Read more ⮕

Man fighting for life after being shot by police south of BrisbaneA﻿ man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot by police in Logan. Read more ⮕