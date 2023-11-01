Man dies as stolen car rolls in single-vehicle crash in Bathurst

It was found in a paddock after emergency services were called to Lloyds Rd at 10pm. “(The vehicle) lost control 20m west of Vale Rd and rolled, ejecting the driver before coming to rest in a nearby paddock,” NSW Police said. The 25-year-old driver was treated by NSW paramedics but died at the scene. “Two passengers — a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — were taken to Orange Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” NSW Police said. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

