The 82-year-old could not be revived after he choked on the dish known as san-nakji and suffered cardiac arrest Monday in the southern city of Gwangju, theStill-squirming octopus seasoned with salt and sesame oil is among the country’s most notorious delicacies, according to the outlet.Many videos have been posted on YouTube showing thrillseeking tourists trying san-nakji in local fish markets.The dish san-nakji is popular among thrill seekers.

Three died of asphyxiation from eating live octopus between 2007 and 2012, two others died in 2013 and a man in his 70s died in 2019, the Korea Herald reported. San-nakji has been described as among the world’s most dangerous foods, alongside the likes of poisonous puffer fish and bullfrogs.

Though the dish’s name translates to “live octopus,” the octopus is actually killed before serving, with its tentacles cut into portions, It is served immediately after slicing while the tentacles’ nerves are still active — causing the octopus to appear “live” as it continues to wiggle on the plate.In what was dubbed the “octopus murder,” a South Korean man was sentenced to life behind bars in 2012 after blaming his girlfriend’s death on a san-nakji accident.Huge price drop on Coles fan favourite headtopics.com

