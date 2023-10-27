Man charged after snakes set free in Coogee

The 25-year-old man ﻿allegedly damaged two snake enclosures before placing the snakes in a box outside his unit on Mount Street, Coogee, where they disappeared.

The 25-year-old owner of the snakes posted to a local Facebook page asking for help finding her pet snakes, named Bagel and Mango, after realising they had been set free last Saturday.﻿"The snakes are domesticated and won't survive in the wild," she said.She contacted police following the incident, who arrested a 25-year-old male ﻿at 5.50pm on Friday.He has been charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property worth less than $2000.

