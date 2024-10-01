Man arrested over partner's death in Katherine

A man has been arrested over the death of his partner in Katherine in the Northern Territory on Monday night. A “distressed man” on O’Shea Tce sparked multiple calls to police, who arrived about 9.10pm to find a 22-year-old woman nearby. “Despite efforts to perform CPR, she was pronounced deceased by St John Ambulance shortly after,” police said.

He remains in custody on Tuesday, police said. No charges have been laid at this stage. Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and ask anyone with information, particularly CCTV footage, to contact police on 131 444. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Domestic Violence Arrest Homicide Northern Territory Katherine

