Man arrested for speeding and drug possession

At about 3.30pm last Thursday, a 25-year-old man was detected allegedly driving a ute at 180km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the Riverina Highway, Savernake, west of Albury in the NSW Riverina. When the vehicle was searched, police allegedly seized a machete, and a substance believed to be an illicit drug. The man, from Kerang in Victoria, was arrested and taken to Finley Police Station where he allegedly returned a positive secondary drug test.

The man was issued an infringement notice for speeding, and his licence was suspended in NSW, fined for the machete, and issued with a court attendance notice for drug possession. At about 10pm on Saturday, March 30, police patrolling Racecourse Road, Deniliquin, stopped the same man driving the same ute. The man allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test, and police also claim to have found drugs when he was searched

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man who died saving niece in 2016 Dreamworld ride disaster among those recognised for braveryLuke Dorsett stopped his niece from falling out of a raft but died alongside his sister Kate Goodchild and his long-term partner Roozi Araghi

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bizarre reason man remained stuck in drain for 36 hoursP﻿olice are investigating whether the man is linked to a crime that happened earlier that same night.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Man admits leaving gel blaster pistol on Sydney trainThe 43-year-old has pleaded guilty to possessing the replica gun, five days after shocked Sydney passengers found it on a seat during the morning peak.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Man charged after execution-style shooting in Sydney7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Young man who died in Sydney Harbour after night out identified7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

'Left him for dead': Violent home invasion in Melbourne suburb leaves man fighting for lifeA﻿ 74-year-old man is fighting for life after an early-morning home invasion.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »