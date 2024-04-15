Man Arrested for Dangerous Driving and Drug Use in Melbourne

Officers attacked to Achilles Taskforce, which targets high-risk driving, allegedly witnessed the man do a burnout at the intersection of Heatherton Road and Marshall Street in Noble Park at about 1.45pm on Sunday.READ MORE:A man will face court after allegedly performing a burnout in front of police in Noble Park, Melbourne . However, he allegedly returned a reading of .176 on a breath test, as well as a positive drug test for cannabis.

Police impounded his vehicle for 30 days at a cost of $913, and his licence was immediately suspended.Melbourne driver baffled by parking penalty that's 'not a fine'Achilles Taskforce Sergeant Paul Holtzinger said this incident was the trifecta of risky behaviour while behind the wheel. "To do a burnout at an intersection on a Sunday afternoon while allegedly both alcohol and drug-affected is extremely dangerous," he said.

"Your reaction times are severely impacted, and it is so easy to lose control of your car and crash into another vehicle or pedestrian."

