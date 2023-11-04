Man Arrested and Charged with Murder After Human Bones Found in Burnt-Out Tree Trunk

A man has been arrested in Sydney and charged with murder after police found human bones in a burnt-out tree trunk more than 280 kilometres away in the state’s central west. After an extensive search involving police divers and the dog squad, strike force detectives discovered a number of bones on a property north-west of Mudgee, where 53-year-old David Collisson was last seen more than two weeks ago. A 33-year-old man was arrested at Maroubra police station on Saturday morning.

He was charged with murder, acquiring a firearm and ammunition subject to prohibition order, holding a shortened firearm without authority, and possess ammunition without a permit. The man will face Parramatta Local Court on Sunday, where police will allege he fatally shot Collisson at the property over a dispute

