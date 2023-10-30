Man arrested after woman found dying near two uninjured children in Bendigo home

Police say they arrested a 44-year-old Junortoun man after being called to the Kangaroo Flat home in Victoria on Sunday night.Police say they arrested a 44-year-old Junortoun man after being called to the Kangaroo Flat home in Victoria on Sunday night.

Police said that emergency services were called to the Kangaroo Flat home, after receiving reports that a 46-year-old woman had been injured at about 11.50pm on Sunday. Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

A 44-year-old Junortoun man was arrested by police at a reservoir in Harcourt North at about 5am on Monday. Police said its air wing assisted in the arrest.It is believed the pair knew each other.

