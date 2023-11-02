Man arrested after police chase goes through busy Melbourne park

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Melbourne after ramming several police cars and narrowly missing pedestrians during a pursuit on Thursday morning, investigators say. Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Farrugia said police attempted to intercept a car, believed to be stolen, on Queens Road in St Kilda in the city's south-east about 7:20am.

The car failed to stop, with officers following through several Melbourne suburbs, including through Fawkner Park in South Yarra."It's unclear at this time what his intent was when he entered the park with his vehicle," Sergeant Farrugia said.He urged any witnesses in the area or people with CCTV to come forward.

