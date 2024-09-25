Man arrested after alleged stabbing of rugby league player in Sydney

NSW police have arrested a man after the fatal alleged stabbing of a rugby league player in Sydney ’s inner west on Monday.

Acting Supt Ben Kennis said Filihiahekava – who played for Mascot Junior rugby league club – was allegedly stabbed with a “sharp instrument” and that the alleged offender was last seen running down Silver Street. “A number of family and friends did converge on the crime scene. It was a highly emotive crime scene,” Kennis said.He said the alleged stabbing had occurred during “peak dinner time” on the busy suburban street.

Stabbing Rugby League Sydney Crime Arrest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manhunt underway after man stabbed to death on Marrickville Road in Sydney's inner westA manhunt is underway after a 32-year-old was stabbed to death in the middle of a busy inner city Sydney shopping and dining precinct.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Man arrested after rugby league player fatally stabbed in Sydney’s MarrickvillePolice arrest 31-year-old man in Concord after Sitaleki Filihiahekava died in an incident on Monday evening

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Man taken into custody after fatal stabbing of Sydney footy player outside Marrickville Guzman y Gomez7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Fatal stabbing in Sydney’s Marrickville followed by ‘emotive’ confrontation between victim’s family and policeManhunt under way after death of man, 32, allegedly stabbed on Marrickville Road

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Community in shock after fatal stabbing of Sydney footy player outside Marrickville Guzman y Gomez7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Man arrested over Marrickville stabbing deathDetectives have arrested a 31-year-old man at the end of a two-day manhunt following the stabbing death of a gifted rugby league player in front of his family.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »