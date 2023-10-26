Man and dog on board helicopter missing in NSW after leaving Hunter Valley for Mid North Coast

A man and his dog are missing after leaving the NSW Hunter Valley in a helicopter on Thursday. The 54-year-old man took off from Cessnock about 8.50am on Thursday, heading for Wallis Island on the Mid North Coast.

However, the man and his dog never arrived and a search operation began. An extensive land and sea search remains underway around the Port Stephens area. Anyone with information about the missing duo is urged to contact police.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Police appeal for information in search for a NSW man last seen 70 years agoDonald Gordon Buckley was reported missing earlier this year, and would be in mid-90s if still alive, police said. Read more ⮕

Missing since 1953: NSW police investigate disappearance of Sydney man 70 years agoPolice spokesperson says investigators believe ‘one of three things has happened’ to Donald Gordon Buckley Read more ⮕

Man killed, two boys seriously injured as car smashes into tree in NSW7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Man, dog missing after chopper disappears en route to NSW islandPolice were told that the chopper took off from Cessnock at about 8.50am yesterday. Read more ⮕

Santos-linked company buys land on controversial Hunter Gas Pipeline route, fuelling landholder tensionAlong the route of Santos's controversial pipeline farmers opposed to the project suddenly noticed survey pegs. When they did a title search they found some familiar names — the directors of the company negotiating land access for Santos. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier questioned over anti-Semitic pro-Palestine protest at Opera HouseNSW Premier Chris Minns is facing scrutiny over the government’s response to the pro-Palestine protests at the Sydney Opera House. In documents tabled to state parliament, senior police expressed concerns about unrest on the streets of Sydney a day before the protest took place. Read more ⮕