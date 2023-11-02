Man accused of murdering Bendigo mum Analyn Osias faces court

James Pualic, 44, of Junortoun is charged with one count of murder and has been remanded in custody to face court for a committal mention on March 6 next year. The court heard Mr Pualic, who appeared via video link from custody, was on bail for a separate matter when the alleged offence occurred.

Paramedics were called to a home in High Street, in Kangaroo Flat, on Sunday night following reports a woman was injured.Her two primary-school-aged daughters were with their mother when emergency services arrived.

