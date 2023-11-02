Man accused of killing mum of four named

Mr Pualic is accused of murdering Analyn “Logee” Osias, 46, who was found critically injured in her Kangaroo Flat home, near Bendigo, about 11.50pm on Sunday. Two primary school-aged children were present in the home as emergency services rushed through the door.Police will allege Mr Pualic was arrested about five hours later as police pulled him from a nearby reservoir.Ms Osias, affectionately known as Logee, was a member of Bendigo’s Filipino community and was described as a devoted mother to her four children.

Earlier this week, St Monica’s Catholic primary school, where two of her young children were students, said the community had been “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic news. “We will do everything we can to support (her children) and all who loved Logee during this difficult time.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian Government Releases 241 Annual Reports on 'Dump Day'The Victorian government releases a large number of annual reports on a single day, overwhelming journalists and hindering transparency and scrutiny.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Child held in Victorian adult prison facility forced to wear spit hoodA child held in adult custody in a Victorian prison was subjected to a spit hood and forced to spend more than 20 hours a day in solitary confinement with water supply cut off, an inquiry has revealed.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian domestic violence victims wait two years for public housing, data showsAdvocates fear blowout in wait time could force people to choose between homelessness or staying in an abusive relationship

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Victorian Government Reinstates Life Sentence Without Parole for Serial KillerThe Victorian state government has reinstated the original sentence of life in prison without parole for serial killer Paul Denyer, effectively overturning a previous decision by the Court of Appeal. Premier Jacinta Allan has announced legislation to keep Denyer in prison and make it more difficult for dangerous offenders to seek parole.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: ‘Terrifying’: Victorian prison officers put spit hood on a child held at an adult facilityCommission for Children and Young People says hood used despite no prior spitting incidents

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: New Victorian Premier doing ‘exactly’ what Daniel Andrews was doing, says PesuttoVictoria’s Opposition Leader has rejected claims Jacinta Allen is departing from her predecessor’s approach, declaring there is “no sign” the new premier will be different to Daniel Andrews.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕