Man accused of killing ex-partner Logee Osias was on bail

Osias, 46, died in hospital on October 29 after she was allegedly fatally assaulted while her two primary-school aged children were inside the house.James William Pualic, 44, from Junortoun, faced Bendigo Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, wearing a bright-green jumper and sitting with his face down during the brief hearing.

He faces charges, including murder, trespass with the intent to assault, breach of a court order and committing an indictable offence while on bail, according to documents released by the court. The police brief states Pualic allegedly went to the home of Osias, with whom he was “in a former domestic relationship”, and fatally assaulted her on October 29. He was arrested the following day.

The court heard Pualic had been released on bail on August 4 in relation to other charges. Pualic’s bail for these charges was revoked on Wednesday. A picture of Logee Osias is placed at outside a church at a vigil for the mother of four held in Bendigo on Tuesday.The prosecution asked for additional time to compile their evidence against Pualic due to the seriousness of the alleged offending and the large volume of forensic material that still needed to be tested. Other evidence still needed to be lodged with the electronic crime team for further analysis.

She had written about how excited she was to watch her adult daughter grow up in a post published on her social media page hours before her death. “You’re every bit the woman I’d hoped you’d be and more,” she said. “Now I just sit and wonder about how much better you’ll become. I can’t wait to see how much further you’ll go.”

