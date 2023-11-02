Man accused of Bendigo woman's murder was on bail at time

Prosecutors requested a longer than usual timeframe to pull their case together ahead of a committal mention, noting there was extensive forensic material that required testing, including DNA evidence.His bail for his other matter before the court was formally revoked.

