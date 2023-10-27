Man accused of being ‘Somerset gimp’ guilty of deliberately scaring motorists

A man has been found guilty of deliberately terrifying motorists on a dark country lane by dressing head to foot in black and donning a mask with eyes and a mouth painted on – but he insisted he was not the notorious “Somerset gimp”.

Hunt, a gardener, accepted he had previously made searches on his phone for stories about the Somerset gimp, a mysterious figure who has been spotted since 2018, but said he had only done this to keep up with local events.

Hunt, of Claverham, north Somerset, was found guilty of two charges under the Public Order Act 1986. The district judge Joanna Dickens said his “bizarre” outfit had left those who saw him terrified and there was an intention to cause fear, alarm and distress. headtopics.com

The court was told that at about 11.15pm on Sunday 7 May a woman was driving alone along Accommodation Road in Bleadon, north Somerset, when she saw a “dark object” at the side of the road. In a statement, she said that as she neared the figure, she saw it was person dressed in “very tight” dark clothing with a mask over their face and white crosses where the eyes should be. They were “writhing and crawling in a military fashion”, she said.

Just after midnight on 9 May, two women and a teenager were driving back from work when they saw a masked figure in black standing in the middle of the road, legs apart, arms behind their back. The driver said her passenger screamed. “I felt sheer horror,” she said. “It was a scary costume.” She sped off and called the police. headtopics.com

Two police officers quickly arrived and found Hunt, now wearing grey joggers and a blue hoodie. He told them: “I’m not a gimp, I don’t own a gimp suit, I’m not in a gimp suit. I’m not dangerous. I’m a normal person I’ve got a few problems, I need help, basically.”

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Cops hunt mass shooter after two attacksPolice in the northeast US state of Maine have issued a shelter-in-place order as they hunt a gunman who opened fire at a restaurant and bowling alley on Wednesday evening in what is being described as a “mass casualty incident”. Read more ⮕

Commercial property: Retiree adds ambo station to SMSF as investors hunt infrastructureOver $27m worth of social infrastructure assets were snapped at auction this week, including a Melbourne ambulance station which sold on a low 3.96pc yield. Read more ⮕

Morry Schwartz returns to the frontline as CEO hunt startsOne of Australia’s most successful progressive media proprietors, Morry Schwartz, is getting back on the tools. Read more ⮕

Morry Schwartz returns to the frontline as CEO hunt startsOne of Australia’s most successful progressive media proprietors, Morry Schwartz, is getting back on the tools. Read more ⮕

Morry Schwartz returns to the frontline as CEO hunt startsOne of Australia’s most successful progressive media proprietors, Morry Schwartz, is getting back on the tools. Read more ⮕

Law enforcement could face these challenges in their hunt for the Lewiston shooting suspectHundreds of boots on the ground, thermal imaging from the skies and anxious civilians on watch have all failed to catch Robert Card. Read more ⮕