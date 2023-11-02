Man accused of 1999 killing of Canberra woman Irma Palasics facing five new charges as he pleads not guilty to her murder

Today, he was also charged with five new offences, including seriously assaulting Mrs Palasics's husband Gregor, and confining the couple during the robbery. Police allege Mr Fabriczy also stole $30,000 in cash from the Palasics's home, which it was alleged had been hidden in a false compartment behind a drawer.In the end, Mr Fabriczy was identified, and later charged, when his DNA was found in a Victorian police database.

Today, he entered his plea of not guilty to the murder while appearing via video link from Canberra's jail. Prosecutors have asked for a long adjournment because the volume of evidence collected over the years has to be examined.

Members of Mrs Palasics's family were in court today to see him enter his plea, and be charged with the other offences.





