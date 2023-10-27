Man, 70, charged with murder over stabbing death of Canberra woman

Emergency services were called to ﻿a home on Kinloch Circuit home in Bruce about 5.40pm on Monday where they found the woman dead with stab wounds.

The man was found seriously injured at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard.A 65-year-old woman with stab wounds was found by emergency responders at this address on Kinloch Circuit in the Canberra suburb of Bruce. A 70-year-old injured man was also found and taken to hospital. (9News)He will formally be charged with murder during a bedside hearing this afternoon.

