Male Nurse Banned for Inappropriate Relationships with Patients

A male nurse has been banned from providing any health service for five years after having inappropriate relationships with two vulnerable female mental health inpatients. Lee Hunt, 38, developed intimate personal relationships with the patients after obtaining their phone numbers while working at an SA Health mental health facility. One of the patients even engaged in an intimate sexual relationship with Mr. Hunt.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board found him guilty of professional misconduct and failing to maintain professional boundaries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NSW Health looking at potential danger of 'passive vaping'In NSW, vaping is currently banned wherever cigarette smoking is banned, with fines issued to breachers.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

‘It’s not always easy’: Why this Army nurse can’t stop studyingArmy officer, nurse, mum and master’s student. Kylie Hasse says she’s been studying since she left school - and she’s not done yet.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Rubbish warning after grey nurse shark filmed trapped in plastic ringA maimed shark has been filmed swimming off the NSW mid-north coast with a plastic ring stuck around its neck.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Second Pennsylvania nursing home hit with lawsuit for employing nurse accused of killing patients with insulinAnother Pennsylvania nursing home that employed a nurse accused of killing patients with insulin is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Nurse reveals why she is going back to pornMore than 15 years after quitting a career in adult entertainment to become a nurse, Sadie Summers is stepping back in front of the camera — and she can’t wait to resume her old life.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Australian students struggling to put food on the table in unpaid training, but this could be a thing of the pastFederal government’s University Accord report recommends financial support for nurse, teacher and social work trainees

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »