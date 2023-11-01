Malaysia issues ‘kill switch’ order to cut controversial concerts

The measure follows the controversy surrounding a performance in Kuala Lumpur by the 1975, whose frontman Matty Healyin a profanity-laden speech and kissed a male bandmate on stage. The incident in July led to the cancellation of the weekend festival at which the band was performing.
The deputy communications and digital minister, Teo Nie Ching, told the parliament’s lower house that concert organisers must have “a kill switch that will cut off electricity during any performance if there is any unwanted incident”.
“We hope that with stricter guidelines, foreign artists can adhere to the local culture,” she said, in comments reported by local media. Future Sounds Asia, the organiser of the Good Vibes festival at which Healy was performing, did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the companythis week that it had not seen a decline in interest from foreign artists wanting to perform in Malaysia.
“All foreign artists have been performing in the country with the understanding that they need to adhere to the local performance regulations. After the incident , artists are even more aware of this,” it said, adding that it was working on a system for a kill switch., calling on them to acknowledge liability and compensate for the damages incurred as a result of the festival being cancelled.
Some feared the episode would make it harder for foreign artists to visit Malaysia, and that it risked, with activists arguing that, had Healy wanted to show solidarity, he should have consulted local LGBTQ+ people first.
