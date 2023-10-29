Mal’s big Kangaroos headache; Kiwis urged to move Manu: Tests Talking Points

Australia rested several stars and his side still cruised to victory against New Zealand on Saturday, but it has presented coach Mal Meninga several selection headaches.
Props Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui were rested against the Kiwis, with Jake Trbojevic and Tom Flegler taking their place, but will return for the final. NRL great Michael Ennis backed Carrigan and Collins to keep their spots and he believes Cotter - who won the 2023 Wally Lewis - should make way for Hynes.“His versatility - his ability to go into the middle part of the field and play as that 13 and we saw Munster came off, Tedesco got a little knock and there was a possibility he’d go to fullback.
"Just due to the fact of minutes in the middle of the field and the influence of these two men in Collins and Carrigan, they probably don't need another middle forward.New Zealand fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was unusually quiet against Australia on Saturday night.
However, for his country Manu delivered at fullback in last year’s World Cup and won the Golden Boot for the tournament’s best player.that Manu could become the “world’s best” No.1 if he was given an opportunity to play in the role week in, week out.
The league legend explained that Manu needs to be handed the No.1 jersey to unlock his attacking talents if New Zealand are any chance of winning the Pacific Championships final. The NRL are reportedly in talks with the Australian Government over a $600 million plan for an expansion side that will also improve international relations.
Australia’s Pacific Minister Pat Conroy in July committed $5.5 million to help PNG prepare a business case for their NRL bid and develop a pipeline of players.