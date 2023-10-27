Mal Meninga backs Valentine Holmes to perform for Australian Kangaroos following white powder saga

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga remains a big fan of Valentine Holmes and says the winger didn’t deserve to be dumped from Australia’s Pacific Championships campaign for a “stupid mistake”. Holmes will play his first match in almost three months at AAMI Park on Saturday night, lining up against New Zealand. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Valentine Holmes speaks ahead Test return for the Kangaroos.

“There is a redemptive feature to anyone in life so you get these chances and Val will grab his chance tomorrow night. “He was part of our World Cup campaign and he’s been part of the Australian set-up for a number of years, since 2016, and he’s playing his 20th game which is a huge milestone. “He’s never let his country down, his state down or his club down. “He made a silly error, a poor decision, but that shouldn’t count against him to be picked in this footy team.

Holmes' vow after white powder drama
Valentine Holmes has vowed to repay the faith shown to him by Australia coach Mal Meninga, with the Kangaroos winger conceding he wasn't sure if he'd be picked for the Pacific Championships after he was suspended for posting an image on social media of him holding a small bag containing white powder.

