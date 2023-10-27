‘Make Amazon Pay’ Black Friday strikes planned in 30 countries including UK

The global day of action to be held on 24 November was unveiled in Manchester at the first Make Amazon Pay summit of trade unionists and political leaders. It came the day after the online retailer revealed its

The US senator Bernie Sanders was in attendance – alongside Spain’s second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Diaz, and the general secretary of the trades union congress, Paul Nowak – encouragingSanders told the summit: “No company is a better poster child for the corporate greed and arrogance that we are seeing in the US, the UK and throughout the world than Amazon.”

He highlighted the $143bn fortune of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, the world’s third richest man, arguing that if he “could afford all of those mansions and all of those yachts and all of those rocket ships, he can afford to make sure that when workers at Amazon vote to form a union, that they receive a union contract that is fair and that is just”. headtopics.com

Last year, the coalition organised more than 135 strikes and protests across 35 countries on Black Friday. However, a spokesman for campaign group Progressive International, one of the organisers of the summit, said this year’s day of action would be even bigger in terms of impact.workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Coventry are already due to go on strike for four days in November, including on the Black Friday sales day.

Diaz told the summit: “It’s crucial to raise our voices and demand … that large companies respect … the communities where their workers operate; that they pay their fair share; and that they contribute more effectively to the primary challenge facing humanity today, the climate emergency.” headtopics.com

The Make Amazon Pay campaign has been co-organised by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, which includes more than 80 organisations working towards labour, tax, climate, data and racial justice, with more than 400 parliamentarians and tens of thousands of supporters from across the world.

