Major Travel Disruptions Planned for Melbourne's Inner West

There are seven weeks of significant travel changes coming to residents in Melbourne’s inner west. From 9pm on Tuesday, the inbound exit from the West Gate Fwy to Williamstown Rd will close and remain closed until 5am on November 17. For the seven-week closure drivers who need to get to Yarraville or Spotswood should take an earlier exit at Millers Rd and allow up to 15 minutes extra in travel time.

The works are part of the West Gate Tunnel Project and over the seven weeks there will be pavement works as well as new walking and cycling paths installed. There will also be closures on Footscray Rd in West Melbourne citybound from 8pm on Friday, October 11 until 5am on October 31. Drivers travelling from Footscray to the CBD have been urged to avoid Footscray Rd and also 15 minutes extra for the derour on Whitehall St, Dynon Rd and Dudley St.

