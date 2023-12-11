Major Telecommunications Providers to Phase Out 3G

It’s the end of an internet era, with the nation’s major telecommunications providers set to start phasing out 3G within days. While most smartphones are already connected to 4G and 5G services, several devices could require urgent action to remain connected. Vodafone will be the first to switch off 3G this week, rolling out the change on Friday.

Telstra will shut off 3G in June, and Optus will say goodbye to the third generation of wireless mobile telecommunications technology in September next year. Even emergency triple-0 calls will no longer be possible on impacted devices. Medical monitoring devices, baby monitors, EFTPOS machines, security cameras and smartwatches are some of the devices that might still be reliant on 3G. CareAlert Australia, which provides personal medical alarms, says some customers are reporting already being affected by the shutdown. “We were getting people calling us saying, ‘Hey, my light has turned off, what’s happened’,” manager Darren Steele told 7NEWS. Steele said there were concerns over some elderly residents who relied on 3G





