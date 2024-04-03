Major Port Boss Dies Suddenly at Work

The boss of a major port has died suddenly at work, leaving behind a shocked team and a devastated family, including four children. Mr Parker, 52, joined Fremantle Ports in May 2021 after almost 26 years at bauxite and aluminium company Alcoa, in both Australia and the United States. During his time there, he became the managing director/chairman of Alcoa Alumina and Alcoa of Australia between 2015 and 2019. Fremantle Ports confirmed their boss had died just after 9am on Wednesday.

“Our focus today has been ensuring Michael’s family, his spouse Wendy, and their four children Ben, Jackson, Sophie and Dan, have our full support and our people receive the care and time they require to process this news,” a statement read. “While at the helm of Fremantle Ports, Mr Parker was a dynamic and engaging leader who was extremely well-liked by staff throughout the organisatio

