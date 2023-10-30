Major parties, teals squabble over NSW redistribution

The major parties and teal independents are at loggerheads over a pre-election redistribution of federal electorates in NSW which, Labor says, has the potential to affect the boundaries of the majority of seats in the state and, hence, the outcome of the next election,

North Sydney independent Kylea Tink has argued for her seat to expand into Warringah and Mackellar, the latter of which is held by Sophie Scamps, and boost its number of voters by 20,271 which would satisfy the enrolment requirement for the 2025 and 2028 elections, which is the period to be covered by the redistribution.

Malcolm Turnbull has gone into bat for his old seat of Wentworth, as has incumbent independent Allegra Spender, arguing that the Australian Bureau of Statistics population projections upon which the AEC relies have been wrong in the past. headtopics.com

In its submission, Labor says the redistribution “will require substantial alterations to the majority of electoral division boundaries”. But NSW Liberal Party state director Chris Stone said Labor’s was a predictable claim which would not address the reasons for the redistribution.

Mr Stone said the Liberal submission better reflected different patterns of population growth around NSW.

