Major development in search for man suspected of killing water polo coach

A body has been found in the search for a missing man following the death of a water polo coach at one of Sydney’s most prestigious schools. Lilie James, 21, was found dead inside a gym bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, in Sydney’s CBD, on Wednesday night following reports for a concern for welfare.

Paul Thijssen, James’ ex-boyfriend and colleague, is suspected of killing her and went missing following the grim discovery. Police began searching for him in Vaucluse, about 11km away from the city, on Thursday. On Friday morning, a body was located on rocks at the bottom of nearby cliffs. More to come...

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

The cheaper way to stay at one of Australia’s iconic outback destinationsWhat many don’t realise is that only a tiny proportion of visitors to El Questro Station stay at the iconic $2000-a-night Homestead. Read more ⮕

‘Health’ concerns rise in Paris for first Australian Olympic member Chelsea Gubecka7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Water polo coach Lilie James, 21, found dead inside Sydney school was dating man police are seeking over murder7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Search for colleague after young woman found murdered inside private school gym7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

ATO error leads to almost $74 million wiped from thousands of Aussie HECS debts7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Uber fined $412,500 for blasting out millions of dodgy emails7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕