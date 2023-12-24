Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle During the Festive Season

With the festive season upon us, many people will be gathering with family and friends, whether it's a workplace party, a friend's get-together or a quiet night at home watching Christmas movies. While enjoyable, these events can disrupt your healthy lifestyle habits. A recent survey reported nearly 45 per cent of people take a break from exercise during the holidays, more than half say they feel more tired and have less time for themselves, and about one-third report drinking more.

My research looks at the benefits of a healthy lifestyle on physical and mental health . And many of these same healthy behaviours can help you navigate the holidays. Cakes, chocolates, spiced ham, turkey stuffing, mulled wine and other delights abound during this time of year. Most of these foods are high in fat, sugar and calories. So it's no surprise the holidays are associated with a greater consumption of food. And one survey even pegged people eating close to 6,000 calories on Christmas Day. That's two to three times the daily caloric recommendation for most peopl





