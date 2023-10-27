Maine shootings: search for suspect enters second day

Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings in Bowdoin, Maine.Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings in Bowdoin, Maine.

Police did not know if Card was inside when the operation began and the amplified messages were “standard search warrant announcements,” a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson said, adding that officials were “doing their due diligence” in tracking down leads.

On the night of the shootings, Card’s trail led to Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the south-east, where Maine state police found a white SUV they believe Card used to get away and parked at a boat launch on the river. Public records showed he has three watercraft registrations: two Sea-Doos and a Bayliner. headtopics.com

US representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, told reporters he has reversed his opposition to an assault weapons ban as a result of the tragedy. But Congress has been mostly unable to pass gun control, even after previous tragedies such as the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 first-graders and six adults were gunned down.

“This is a dark day for Maine,” she said. “The people of Lewiston are enduring immeasurable pain. I wish I could take that pain off your hearts, off your shoulders. But I promise you this, we will all help you carry that grief.” headtopics.com

Tricia Asselin, 53, was shot as she attempted to call 911 from the alley’s counter, her brother, DJ Johnson, told CNN. “She wasn’t going to run. She was going to try and help,” he said.said. The archive defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are wounded or killed, excluding the shooter.

