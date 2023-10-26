Maine shooting suspect ‘truly believed he was hearing people say things’ about him at murder sites

“He truly believed he was hearing people say things. This all just happened within the last few months,” Katie O’Neill, who is married to Card’s brother, told the Daily Beast Thursday.

An arrest warrant for fugitive Card, 40, has been issued following the rampage at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston Wednesday night.In the lead-up to the shooting, Card started using high powered hearing aids, O’Neill explained.

“Yesterday, as the story was unfolding, we prayed that Rob had nothing to do with this. But when we heard the two places where the shooting happened, my husband rushed home.” Card – an Army Reservist who spent two weeks in a psychiatric facility this summer after reporting “hearing voices” – is currently facing eight counts of murder related to the shooting based on the bodies that have so far been identified, law enforcement confirmed at a press conference Thursday. headtopics.com

Police outside Schemengees Bar, one of the locations where the mass shooting unfolded. Picture: Scott Eisen/Getty Images/AFP

