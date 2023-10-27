Maine lawmakers and authorities provide an update on search for suspected gunman

Maine lawmakers and authorities have provided the latest updates on the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

US Senator Susan Collins said at least 80 agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for Robert Card in addition to personnel from various other agencies.Police are searching for Robert Card who is the suspect in Wednesday night's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Maine shootings: at least 16 reported dead in Lewiston as residents told to take shelterPolice order people to shelter in place as they respond to reports of mass shootings at at least two locations in Lewiston; medical center says it is responding to a ‘mass casualty event’ Read more ⮕

Maine authorities name person of interest in Lewiston mass shootingAuthorities in the city of Lewiston in Maine have named Robert Card as a person of interest as they continue the search for a gunman behind two shootings, with 16 people feared dead Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Active shooter reported in Lewiston, Maine, police probing multiple scenesOn its website, Central Maine Medical Centre said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: at least 10 people dead in LewistonPolice responding to reports of separate shootings in Lewiston as medical center says it is reacting to a ‘mass casualty event’ Read more ⮕