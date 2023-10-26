Magic number hangs over champ as wild title race to take latest twist: Supercars Burning Qs

It’s hard to think of a step change as dramatic as transitioning from the grandeur of Bathurst to the wackiness of the Gold Coast.In comes big braking, kerb hopping and wall grinding.

SVG’s car was within seconds of developing a similar failure from the Bathurst lead, according to his team. A repeat would almost certainly end his chance at a farewell championship.A pair of victories in Gold Coast would give him a points buffer worth one clear race victory to play with — a vital insurance policy against the potential for a DNF at the season-closing street venues.

Van Gisbergen is a six-time winner on the Gold Coast, including four with a co-driver in the days of Surfers Paradise being a proper endurance race. A late technical failure took him off what looked like a guaranteed podium and dumped him to 23rd, ending his championship hopes. headtopics.com

But while his capacity to win races this weekend is undoubted, he finds himself in the potentially unhappy position of needing to help teammate Van Gisbergen in the Kiwi’s far more probable title chance.

It’d be a tough call to make at Feeney’s home race and with him still in mathematical title contention. It would also have to be balanced against the team’s broader interest of attempting to outscore Erebus to take the teams championship, which is within easier grasp.WHAT ABOUT THE TEAMS TITLE? headtopics.com

But there’s certainly pride on the line, not least for Triple Eight, which designed the Gen3 Camaro that Erebus has wielded more effectively this season. Perhaps counting for Brown is that he was in better form before the enduro races. Counting against him, however, is that he’s been recovering from prearranged back surgery to address long-running lower back pain. He described himself as being at “80 to 85 per cent” fitness

