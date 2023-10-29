Maggie Smith, Miriam Margolyes, Harriet Walter … I can’t get enough of the new fashion icons

Middle age can be a bit rubbish. But if this is what your 70s and 80s look like, at least there’s something to look forward toave you seen Maggie Smith’s advertising campaign for the fashion house Loewe? I can’t stop looking; I’m rapt. The styling, clothes and bags inare perfect. Whether she is snuggled in a huge brown, shaggy coat or reclining regally on a sofa in a black-and-white ruffled dress, Smith looks as if she is loving every second.

Crucially, she also looks her 88-year-old self – magnificently, imperiously, but relatably so. She is like your most glamorous aunt, the one people talk about in hushed, slightly scandalised tones. As someone online said, you can just imagine she is about to unclip the exquisite handbag she is clutching and hand you a crisp £20. I imagine she would smell of Sobranies and Rive Gauche and drink brandy and ginger. (I don’t think she actually does, but each to their own fantasy aunt.

It’s particularly pleasing given that their profession has historically been – and still is – so utterly unforgiving of women having the temerity to get older, helpfully suggesting they play their male contemporaries’ mothers. I wonder if it’s partly that fashion has cottoned on to the fact that their generation has vastly more disposable income than the younger and fresher-of-face fashionistas, but there is more to it than that.of a certain age showing off their best vintage finery). headtopics.com

I was thinking that as I sat in the dental hygienist’s chair earlier being ritually humiliated for my overcrowded peasant mouth. In a new, horrifying twist to the ordeal, the hygienist now uses purple dye to highlight plaque and was pointing out my stained, wonky teeth and receding gums in a mirror, every lump and line of my face surgically lit.

Smith, Margolyes et al have been through this – you don’t get to their age without things falling apart and aching and probably bigger health worries (). They have experienced life-changing loss because, again, no one gets to their age without it. But they have survived and thrived and thought – if I can presume to imagine – that a Vogue shoot or ad campaign might be fun; why the hell not? headtopics.com

