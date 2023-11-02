Magellan’s John Eales a dead man walking

At the second AGM since the departure of the firm’s effervescent founder, its executives are still paid in the haphazard style popular in the court of Douglass rather than through the regimented manner common to listed companies.This isn’t as simple as suggesting Magellan pays its staff too much. Under a now-defunct program, many of its gruntsto buy shares, giving them leveraged exposure to Magellan’s later share price deterioration. They are deeply underwater.

Magellan’s solution is to “pay” them retention bonuses, which go to paying off the loans they owe their employer. It probably works out better than forgiving the loans and incurring fringe benefits tax, but oh, the indignity. This is the closest stock pickers get to indentured servitude.At the executive level, Magellan operates no long-term incentive plan while its short-term incentive hurdles are too often touchy-feely in nature.

Put simply: the proxy firms don’t like the pay structure. And as head of the board’s remuneration committee, Eales hasn’t yet fixed it – at least, not in the manner they want to see. Ownership Matters’ report recommends against Eales’ re-election due to poor shareholder returns over his tenure. ISS recommends against him as the Magellan pay structure has left performance and pay deeply out of whack. Superannuation funds are sure to take ACSI’s advice. CGI Glass Lewis, at least, is still in his corner (though against the remuneration report).

Eales might still survive the November 8 AGM, particularly given Magellan's retail-heavy register. In meetings with shareholders, Magellan is stressing Eales as an important source of board continuity, and lauding his role in steadying the ship. But this kind of proxy scorecard is, usually, a mortal wound. It'll get to him eventually.

