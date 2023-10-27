Magellan navigates takeover target risk

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.It’s been 20 months since Hamish Douglass, the once charismatic and confident founder of Magellan Financial Group, went on medical leave. It’s been nineteen months since he resigned. And eleven months since he was forced to sell 13 million shares in Magellan to help settle the financial separation from his wife.

Douglass left Magellan after intense media scrutiny following a bad year in Magellan’s performance, after 14 solid years. The media frenzy quickly zeroed in on changes in his personal life.After Douglass’ departure, in the middle of the pandemic, it was paramount for Magellan’s board and management to stabilise the company, and reassure institutional and retail clients, asset consultants and shareholders, so they wouldn’t pull the pin.

By the time Douglass resigned in March 2022, funds under management were $70 billion, and its shares were near $15. It was a shockingly quick end to Douglass’ long career. Magellan’s shares are now down 60 per cent since Douglass resigned, and the turnaround is a tough, some might even say impossible, gig. headtopics.com

Magellan Financial Group executive chairman Andrew Formica is likely to have little appetite for a buyback.Formica was at Henderson Group when he orchestrated a merger with Janus Capital in 2017, and ultimately lost out in a leadership power struggle to run the combined company. He later ran Jupiter Fund Management from 2019, but resigned last year, saying he wanted to go “sit on a beach and do nothing”.

Formica has also spoken of his desire to do acquisitions since joining Magellan. The risk to that plan is that the company in its weakened position is at risk of being a takeover target, and he would have to move quickly. As well, he may face opposition from shareholders and activist investors, who are keen for the company to instead return capital.A recent note by UBS analyst Shreyas Patel revealed why Magellan may well be acquired. headtopics.com

Read more:

smh »

Homicide detectives investigate after woman's body found at Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolNSW Police say officers were called to a school on Kent Street in the CBD over a concern for someone's welfare. A second crime scene has been set up in the city's eastern suburbs. Read more ⮕

St Andrew’s head vows ‘the horrors of evil’ will not define schoolSt Andrew’s Cathedral School head Dr Julie McGonigle made her pledge to parents and carers following the death of staff member Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Final hours of alleged St Andrew’s killer caught on CCTVSecurity camera show Paul Thijssen disposing of the suspected weapon that ended the life of water polo coach Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Inside Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s urgent global climate campaignIron ore billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has ramped up his climate evangelism, barnstorming the world’s top universities with a lecture on the risk of lethal heat. Read more ⮕

St Andrew’s School death: Police search for male staff member of Sydney private school after woman found dead in the gymA manhunt is under way after a young female staff member was found dead in the gymnasium at a private school in Sydney’s city centre. Read more ⮕

Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolA prestigious school in Sydney will remain shut tomorrow after the death of a female staff member. Her body was found on school premises overnight. Police investigations are ongoing. Read more ⮕