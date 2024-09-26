Made To Order Or Made To Measure? Bridal Boutique Pitfalls To Avoid

Made to order or made to measure ? The distinction can make a world of difference when picking a wedding dress at a bridal boutique .Made to order or made to measure ? The distinction can make a world of difference when picking a wedding dress at a bridal boutique .From who to bring to a fitting to putting aside Pinterest fantasies, stylists and designers share the pitfalls to avoid when shoppingA few years ago Angela Piper was sworn to secrecy by a bride.

This applies to both friends and family, but in particular, to mothers and daughters. “I see it all the time,” she says. “If you don’t have a good dynamic, don’t bring them. They’re not going to make you feel good in a fitting.” Another stumbling block on the way to the altar can be searching for what Kiefer calls the “Pinterest-dragon of a dress”. This is when a bride has fallen down a digital rabbit hole of wedding inspiration and ends up in obsessive pursuit of a photo-perfect dress.

On one occasion, a bride insisted on having a very low scooped back, based on a photo. “Our creative director said right at the beginning: ‘Look, we can try but I don’t think it’s going to look the same on you.’” Fryters suggested giving the line of the back a V shape instead, but the bride said she was going to lose weight and wanted to go ahead with the scoop.

Sant Elia does alterations on dresses from all designers, and Fryters says its team are often left to pick up the pieces when a retail assistant has overpromised.“A lot of the bridal stylists are selling the dream and then it comes to us for alterations and the dream sort of dies,” she says. “They’ve told them it’s easy for the alterations people to do this, this and this, and it is going to fit you perfectly.

