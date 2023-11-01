Macron calls to strengthen partnerships in Central Asia visit

"The strength (of our partnership) demonstrates the good strategic direction that has been taken, and the need to complement and accelerate it, which is the whole meaning of this visit," Macron said in a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The two leaders signed a series of contracts in sectors ranging from minerals and energy to pharmaceuticals and aerospace. Critical minerals vital for clean energy technologies, which the region has plenty of, are an important part of the talks.

France is the fifth-biggest foreign investor in Kazakhstan, ahead of China, mainly because of the involvement of energy giant TotalEnergies in the massive Kashagan offshore oil field project Central Asia, which has long been under Russian influence and was part of the Soviet Union, is receiving increasing attention from other powers as Moscow is taken up with its war in Ukraine.

China is particularly active in Central Asia with its"New Silk Road" project, but Europe and Turkey have also shown growing interest. Macron's visit aims to support"interest in a diversification of partnerships expressed by both countries", a French presidency source said.

Despite their declared wish for political liberalisation, both Central Asian countries are authoritarian states where protests are often violently repressed.

