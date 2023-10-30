Lyon Coach Injured and Match Cancelled After Bus Attack

Lyon coach Fabio Grosso's face was left bloodied and his assistant was also injured as the team bus was pelted with stones en route to the Velodrome, shattering several windows. A club source said Grosso had also been experiencing dizzy spells.
"Based on Lyon's wishes... the decision was taken not to start the match," said referee Francois Letexier, adding that reports"have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take".
A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye."My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was."
"These images are revolting. Seeing the stoned bus like that, the bloody face of Fabio Grosso... These are unacceptable acts which go against the very values of football and sport," French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told AFP.
The France captain was booked over the incident and said on social media his actions were due to insults aimed by the crowd at one of his teammates, later confirmed to AFP to be Achraf Hakimi. "Well of course and I should have even sang with them when they insulted my teammate," Mbappe wrote in a sarcastic response to a tweet critical of his behaviour.PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira said the treatment of Hakimi by home fans had made Mbappe"angry", but Brest coach Eric Roy said he was"a bit surprised" by the reaction from the striker.
However, a recently revitalised Mbappe stepped up in the 88th minute to claim all three points for PSG, converting after his penalty was saved.