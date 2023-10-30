Lyon Coach Fabio Grosso Injured in Fan Attack, Match Called Off

World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, the Lyon coach, has suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before their French Ligue 1 match in Marseille, which was then called off. The Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding. The match was subsequently called off before kick-off by French league officials.

Grosso scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shoot-out victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final. He is also well-known to Socceroos fans after winning a late penalty to help Italy beat Australia in the famous 2006 second-round clash. Lyon and Marseille have been under pressure lately. Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille have still been showing poor form with one win and three losses in their last four league games.

