Luxury Car Theft Spree on Northern Beaches

Over little more than a week, a young criminal went on a luxury car theft romp across the northern beaches. He cased or stole two Volkswagens, a Range Rover, a Mercedes, a BMW X3 and a humble Mazda CX8, which was later found with a coffee cup, an adidas jacket and a jelly snakes bag inside.

One night, he picked up a mate (who’d purloined a Volkswagen from Castle Cove) and drove his stolen VW Polo through suburban Balgowlah at 120km/h before hurtling along the wrong side of Military Road in Mosman at 100km/h, court documents show. He was eventually arrested by a strike force specialising in one of Sydney’s most troubling pastimes for wayward youths: breaking into houses, mostly in rich suburbs, stealing the keys to high-performance European vehicles, and going on life-threatening joyrides, which are filmed and posted on social media. Some then sell the cars to organised crime networks for drive-by shootings and kidnappings





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Melbourne Woman Loses $40,000 in Luxury Car Invoice ScamA young woman in Melbourne was scammed out of $40,000 in an invoice scam involving a luxury car brand. The scam has cost Australians millions of dollars this year.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Luxury Watches for the New YearNo matter your preference for shape, size, complication or case material, there’s a watch to bring joy to your wrist in the new year. Patek Philippe introduces the first Grand Complication in its “contemporary casual” line for women, the Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie minute repeater. Dior also presents the Dior Grand Bal Milly la Nuit with its unique design.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Cash-rich Australians driving up demand for luxury homesCashed-up, wealthy Australians are buying $5 million-plus houses with cash, driving up demand for luxury homes in various suburbs across the country.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

'Deluded' Joe Biden's Presidency: A Slow-Moving Car CrashJoe Biden's chances of beating Trump in a rematch are declining faster than his cognitive functions. Piers Morgan criticizes Biden for claiming that the polls are wrong and that he is actually winning.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Recession-proof luxury reigns supreme at Brunello Cucinelli as Italian designer opens first Australian store in SydneyItalian designer Brunello Cucinelli has opened its first Australian store in Sydney's Castlereagh St. The new flagship store features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and showcases the brand's collections. The store was opened in partnership with Graaf Group.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Remi Aldridge's Death Highlights Legal Gap in VictoriaUnder Victorian law, Remi Aldridge, who died in utero after a car crash, is not considered a person, leaving the driver unable to be charged over his death.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »