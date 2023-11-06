Luton fans' unseemly songs betray their club and community

David Moyes’s side are starting second halves poorly, Jérémy Doku was blistering against Bournemouth and James Milner keeps on running. It has been delightful to see the elite struggle at Kenilworth Road and, in Liverpool’s case, almost coming a cropper. Rob Edwards’ team makes up for a deficit in quality with sheer effort and collective spirit though Tahith Chong’s goal was a beauty. The atmosphere was electric, too, with 10,000 Bedfordshire voices urging on their team.
Unfortunately, the ground’s tight confines betrayed the subject matter of some unseemly songs from certain Luton fans. Tragedy chanting is a relic that belongs in the era when Luton were last in the top division. Songs mocking poverty on Merseyside are especially ridiculous when Luton’s unemployment rate is above the national average and that in Liverpool. Meanwhile, the residential area surrounding the stadium betrays visible deprivation in a town where life is often hard. The loudmouths were a minority but they severely let their club and community down. Replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic was always going to be easier said than done
