Lululemon Invests in Groundbreaking Science to Create Sustainable Activewear

Fashion has a dirty secret it likes to keep that way. Nearly two-thirds of all clothes produced are made from fossil fuels and the industry uses 340 million barrels of oil each year to produce fibres such as polyester, nylon, acrylic and spandex.

Next April, Lululemon will release a capsule wardrobe made from Samsara’s revolutionary materials with the hope that eventually 100 per cent of its range will be made with recycled materials – which themselves can be recycled.To understand the technology, it goes something like this: the enzymes break down plastics into their individual building blocks known as monomers.

Part of the genius underpinning Samsara Eco’s science is that all plastics can be recycled, no matter how degraded, dyed, compromised or recycled they are. “Europe has rolled out minimum recycled content mandates that have sparked demand from fast-moving consumer goods companies looking to offload and manage vast plastic waste products,” Riley says.Behind Lululemon’s interest in the technology is its ambition to transform “apparel waste into high-quality nylon and polyester to recreate new apparel again and again”, says Yogendra Dandapure, vice-president of raw material innovation at the company. headtopics.com

Of its six main challenges, one is to decarbonise the planet, with the recycling of mixed plastics one of its arms.Serendipity played a hand: Riley’s daughter was an ANU student and rifling through the university magazine one day, he came across an article about two PhD students, Vanessa Vongsouthi and Matt Spence, who were working on enzymes that eat plastics.

Lululemon Invests in Groundbreaking Science to Create Sustainable ActivewearCanadian activewear giant Lululemon has become an early investor in Samsara Eco , a company that turns plastics destined for landfill into sustainable materials for yoga pants and T-shirts. Lululemon plans to release a capsule wardrobe made from Samsara's revolutionary materials and aims to eventually have 100% of its range made with recycled materials . Read more ⮕